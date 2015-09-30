Saint Anthony’s and local eateries team-up to recognize Breast Health Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness month, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is offering a variety of health educational and promotional events for the community. OSF Saint Anthony’s Breast Health Month activities: October 9 & 16 – Mammogram Pledge Days, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by and pledge your commitment to have a mammogram or pledge your loved one for a mammogram and be eligible to win fabulous prizes. Pledge Day in the OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Cafeteria, October 9; Pledge Day in the OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital Cafeteria, October 16. Thursday, October 15 -- Girls Night Out! Back by popular demand, Girls Night Out offers women in the community the opportunity to get their annual screening mammograms, learn more about breast health issues from our team of clinicians and enjoy a night out. Complimentary refreshments, skin care and mini-manicures courtesy of Bliss Salon of Godfrey, make-up tips by Lancôme and more! Register to win tickets to The Fabulous Fox. Registration is limited; call today for an appointment: 465-2264. Monday, October 19 -- Lunch & Learn with Dr. Manpreet Sandhu at 12 Noon – free boxed lunch included. Sandhu, Board Certified Medical Oncologist & Hematologist, will discuss: Breast Cancer Basics – What You Need to Know. Location: OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building Auditorium; to register: call 465-2264. From October 1 -10 – Duke’s Bakery! Free commemorative pink coffee mugs and glazed donut, with coffee purchase, for the first 100 customers. The Week of October 12-17 – Cup o’ Joe! Free coffee in commemorative pink coffee mugs for the first 500 customers at Joe K’s Family Restaurant at 2530 State Street, Alton. Tuesday, October 20 – Old Bakery Beer Company! Between 4 to 9 p.m., free logo’d beer glass for the first 100 diners; and a percentage of the sales will benefit OSF Saint Anthony’s Breast Health Services. Wednesday, October 21 – My Just Desserts! When you buy a piece of pie you will receive a free pie server, and $1 will be donated to OSF Saint Anthony’s Breast Health Services. Friday, October 23 – High Flyers Grille! Free logo’d beer glass for the first 100 diners; and a percentage of the sales will benefit OSF Saint Anthony’s Breast Health Services. Friday, October 23 – Mister Donut! Free pink commemorative coffee mug giveaway. Thursday, October 27 – OSF Saint Anthony’s Night at Gentelin’s! Enjoy dinner at Gentelin’s on Broadway this night and Gentelin’s will donate a portion of its sales to OSF Saint Anthony’s Breast Cancer Services. Commemorative wine glasses to all diners. Mister Donut in Alton is offering commemorative pink mugs on Friday, October 23, as part of the Breast Cancer Month activities, while supplies last. Women who stop by either Wood River Donut or Donut Express in Bethalto can receive commemorative pink mugs as a reminder to make appointments for annual mammograms, while supplies last. Wear pink on Fridays in October to receive a special 25 percent discount in the OSF Saint Anthony’s Gift Shop! Good on: October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30. Article continues after sponsor message According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women, except for skin cancers. About 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence is the only area hospital to receive the Outstanding Achievement Award from the American College of Surgeons for exemplary cancer services. The Commission on Cancer also recognizes the Cancer Center of Excellence as one of the top 75 programs in America. In addition, OSF Saint Anthony’s is the only area mammography facility to be designated as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiologists. For information on OSF Saint Anthony’s Women’s Imaging Center Services or to make an appointment for a mammogram, please call 618-474-6152. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip