Saint Anthony’s and Focus on Safety
On Saturday, the rain did not stop over 200 people from taking part in the EMS Family Fair hosted by OSF Saint Anthony’s Emergency Services. River Bend residents enjoyed family fun while learning about safety with tours of EMS (Emergency Medical Services) vehicles, medical helicopters from ARCH & Cardinal Glennon, Alton Police’s K9 unit and Alton Fire Department’s Smokehouse. Pictured are Officer Mike Morelli and K9 Jax.
