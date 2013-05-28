Area teens are invited to participate in a fitness challenge that will not only benefit their health, but quite possibly net them prizes. Designed to teach teens proper exercise techniques and eating habits, the Teen Fitness & Wellness Challenge starts June 3 in conjunction with Nautilus Fitness Center and Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

The 10-week program kicks off at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3 at Nautilus with a one-hour fitness exercise session. Teens can participate in these fitness sessions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through August 9.

The $25 program fee also includes:

Wellness classes featuring registered dieticians and various clinicians for youth and parents every Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Saint Clare’s Hospital.

Points will be earned for attending fitness and wellness sessions, with prizes issued at the end of the 10 week program.

Pedometer and sports bag.

“We wanted to offer an affordable summer activity to get the kids moving,” says Susie Sweetman, a certified personal trainer and general manager for Nautilus Fitness Center. “Both Nautilus and Saint Anthony’s are serious about combating the rising child obesity rates.”

Ginger Becker, Saint Anthony’s chief clinical dietician, said Saint Anthony’s healthcare professionals will discuss with the teens how they eat, their activity levels and their strategies for making healthy choices. “We will address all of these concerns in an effort to find the areas the teens want to work and improve on.

“We know young lives are at risk by being overweight and under fit,” Becker said. “We need to educate teens about fitness and healthy food choices in order to reduce avoidable diseases and disabilities in their futures.”

Becker added that it is not easy to find programs that you can attend with your peers and have your progress monitored weekly by a team of health practitioners. “Many health insurers do not cover nutrition and fitness counseling, so this is a great way to get the knowledge and practice at little cost.”

Registration is limited. For more information or to register, please call Saint Anthony’s at 618-465-2264.

