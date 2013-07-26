Area residents are invited to participate in a weight loss challenge that will not only benefit their health, but quite possibly net them cash prizes. The Biggest Loser in the RiverBend Challenge is scheduled for 12 weeks, starting the first week of September in conjunction with Nautilus Fitness Center and Saint Anthony's Health Center.

The $25 program fee also includes:

* Open access and membership at Nautilus and Godfrey Curves from September 1-November 23;

* Pre and post-challenge cholesterol and glucose screenings;

* Weigh-ins at the beginning, halfway point and end of the challenge;

* Nutritional and fitness health presentations twice per month;

* Guaranteed cash prizes: First ($250), Second ($100), Third ($75)!

"We wanted to offer a weight management program for the community that focuses on healthy lifestyle changes," says Susie Sweetman, a certified personal trainer and general manager for Nautilus Fitness Center. "Between both Nautilus and Saint Anthony's, we will provide health information, resource tools and support to help individuals accomplish their health goals.

"And people tend to be more motivated when there's competition involved," notes Sweetman.

Tammy Stilwell, RN, Outreach Coordinator for Saint Anthony's, says Saint Anthony's healthcare professionals will provide tips on healthy eating, carbs versus protein, label reading, proper stretching and more. "Throughout the 12 weeks, we'll be focusing on healthy changes -- fitness and nutritional -- that will last a lifetime," she says.

With healthier lifestyles, individuals could experience decreased blood pressure, risk of diabetes, sleep apnea, gout and cancer, she adds. A report by the Centers for Disease Control shows that four health risk behaviors - lack of physical activity, poor nutrition, tobacco use, and excessive alcohol consumption - are responsible for much of the illness and death related to chronic diseases. Seven out of 10 deaths among Americans each year are from chronic diseases. Heart disease, cancer, and stroke account for more than 50% of all deaths each year.

The inaugural session of Biggest Loser in the Riverbend Challenge was held in the spring, finishing with 32 competitors losing a combined total of 434 pounds. The top winner was Darla Dooley, of Godfrey, who lost 40 pounds in 12 weeks.

Dooley said the added assistance made the program work for her. "I had staff members, who were very nice, help me with the machines at Nautilus and Susie Sweetman was very encouraging," notes Dooley, who has been on several weight-loss programs. "I thought the lab cholesterol level encouraged me more to get my numbers better and avoid future problems."

The program is limited to the first 100 paid registrants. For more information or to register, please call Saint Anthony's at 618-465-2264.

