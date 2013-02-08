Area residents are invited to participate in a weight loss challenge that will not only benefit their health, but quite possibly net them cash prizes. Designed after the popular television reality series, the Biggest Loser in the RiverBend Challenge starts March 2 in conjunction with Nautilus Fitness Center and Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

The 12-week program kicks off on Saturday, March 2 at Nautilus with a group exercise session. Each Saturday through May 25, participants can participate in these group sessions.

The $25 program fee also includes:

Open access and membership at Nautilus and Godfrey Curves

Weekly weigh-ins

Health tips presented weekly by Saint Anthony’s and Nautilus staff

Cholesterol and glucose screenings, pre and post challenge

Guaranteed cash prizes: First ($250), Second ($100), Third ($75)

“We wanted to offer a weight management program for the community that focuses on healthy lifestyle changes,” says Susie Sweetman, a certified personal trainer and general manager for Nautilus Fitness Center. “Between both Nautilus and Saint Anthony’s, we will provide health information, resource tools and support to help individuals accomplish their health goals.

“And people tend to be more motivated when there’s competition involved,” notes Sweetman.

Tammy Stilwell, RN, Outreach Coordinator for Saint Anthony’s, says Saint Anthony’s healthcare professionals will provide tips on healthy eating, carbs versus protein, label reading, proper stretching and more. “Throughout the 12 weeks, we’ll be focusing on healthy changes – fitness and nutritional -- that will last a lifetime.

“But no one will be voted off, like the show!” Stilwell says.

With healthier lifestyles, individuals could experience decreased blood pressure, risk of diabetes, sleep apnea, gout and cancer, she adds. A report by the Centers for Disease Control shows that four health risk behaviors — lack of physical activity, poor nutrition, tobacco use, and excessive alcohol consumption — are responsible for much of the illness and death related to chronic diseases. Seven out of 10 deaths among Americans each year are from chronic diseases. Heart disease, cancer, and stroke account for more than 50% of all deaths each year.

For more information or to register, please call Saint Anthony’s at 618-465-2264.

