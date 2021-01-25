ALTON - Saheem Chapman is Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Remarkable Redbird of the Month.

Saheem, an Alton High senior, has a great reputation with his teachers as they are always singing his praises. Saheem's teachers characterize him as “an individual who gives great effort.”

The teachers also said to describe him: “Saheem treats everyone with respect, and have never heard him speak poorly of others.”

On top of being a well-liked student and popular among his peers, he definitely has a solid reputation for prioritizing his learning and hitting the books. Saheem has adapted to the current environment of COVID-19 learning during the pandemic over the past two years by taking his own initiative to keep up with his studies and to do everything he can to meet or exceed the expectations of his teachers.

Upon graduation, Saheem's plan is to go to Lewis and Clark Community College to complete his prerequisites to continue to further his education in the medical field. He is currently interested in being a nuclear medical technician or a general practitioner, but he ultimately would like to do something where he will interact directly with people or have a hands-on impact in the field he chooses. Saheem would like to work with radiology or radioactive medicine and help individuals with blood disorders, brain disease or any other conditions where he may be able to help make a positive impact in someone's life.

In addition to his tremendous efforts in his studies, Saheem also possesses other abilities as an extremely talented artist in the areas of drawings and sketchings of human anatomy. Saheem's artistic talents have also been on display in a variety of different forms at the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton. He made paintings for the Artsy exhibition in 2014 and his talents with making clay, pottery and other crafts have been on display over the past decade.

Saheem said his long term goal is to make the world a better place and he is hopeful to be able to support his family as best he can.

