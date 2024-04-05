WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School had an incident Friday morning, April 5, 2024, where a student brought a firearm onto school premises, Superintendent Rob Miller said in a message to parents - however, the situation was quickly defused.

“We want to reassure you that the situation was swiftly addressed and resolved with the utmost priority for the safety of our students, staff and visitors,” Miller said.

Miller continued his message and said:

“Upon hearing of the presence of the firearm on campus, students promptly reported the matter to school administration and campus security. Our administrators acted swiftly, working in coordination with campus security to identify, isolate and secure both the weapon and the student involved. The student was located and detained by staff in the East building men’s restroom.

“Simultaneously, we contacted the Wood River Police Department to assist in managing the situation. We are immensely grateful for the cooperation in ensuring the safety of everyone on campus.

“We want to reassure the community that the campus has been thoroughly secured, and classes are returning to normal. Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our students and staff, and we are committed to maintaining a secure learning environment.

“We commend our students for their vigilance and responsible actions in reporting this incident. We also extend our gratitude to our dedicated staff and the law enforcement partners response and professionalism in handling the situation.

“We understand that incidents like these can be concerning, and we want to assure you that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure the ongoing safety and security of our campus.”

