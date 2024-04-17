HILLSBORO/COFFEEN - A large sinkhole recently emerged on Illinois Route 185 between Hillsboro and Coffeen.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced that Illinois Route 185 is closed in the area for the time being.

"The sinkhole has slightly increased in diameter, making the area unsafe for travel," IDOT said. "Until further notice, Illinois Route 185 will remain closed while a geotechnical consultant evaluates the situation."

