First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM) is beginning a new partnership with Safe Families for Children™ (SFFC), a national movement of compassion that gives hope to families in crisis. This network of host families helps parents who need to temporarily place their children due to unmanageable or critical circumstances.

A host family provides a loving sanctuary and serves out of a sense of compassion and love. SFFC is not foster care or adoption. In foster care, children are wards of the State, and families receive compensation for taking children into their homes. SFFC host families receive no compensation for caring for children, and parents voluntarily place their children with them. The children are also not believed to be victims of abuse and neglect. The goal of the SFFC ministry is to offer support in a time of need and reunite children with their families in a stronger home environment.

This temporary care for children in need gives parents time to establish stability in their homes. SFFC needs volunteers willing to reach out with God’s love and compassion to embrace those who need help, by opening their homes to families going through troubled times.

Anyone interested in being a host family or helping in other ways (meals, household chores, transportation, etc.) is encouraged to come to the information meeting at FBCM on Sunday, November 3, at 5 p.m.

For more info, please visit fbmaryville.org/safe-families-for-children

