ALTON - Sacred Spaces of CARE Executive Director Megan Tyler was recently recognized at the Emerging Women Leaders Conference in Springfield.

State Representative Amy Elik invited Tyler to the conference, hosted by the Illinois House Republican Caucus. Tyler was honored for her advocacy work with mental health and substance use in the Riverbend community.

“It is so encouraging to witness such strong advocacy and a leadership that allows the voice of mental health to be amplified,” Tyler said. “Thank you, Rep. Elik for this honor, opportunity, and for your continual support. I’m humbled both personally and professionally as the leader of Sacred Spaces of CARE.”

At the conference, Republican Minority Leader Tony McCombie and Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher “gave a message that was inspiring, full of wisdom and humor,” Tyler said. During a conversation facilitated by State Representative Jackie Haas, Tyler spoke about caring for your own mental health while fostering wellness for other people.

Sacred Spaces of CARE is a new Alton-based nonprofit that provides mental health and substance use support to community members. Acting as a “one-stop shop,” the organization helps people connect to resources and support services throughout the community.

“We have a lot of really good things in Alton, and I love this community and I’m committed to it. And then at the same time, we really are under-resourced,” Tyler explained. “I can’t force anyone to bring those resources that we desperately need, but I can try to be a voice for that. I can advocate for that.”

For more information about Sacred Spaces of CARE, visit their official website at SacredSpacesOfCARE.org.

