S & S Sandwich Shop owners Scott Yarbrough and Steve Walker are expanding their business to Jerseyville in partnership with Ryan Hansen.

The new sandwich shop will be at the old vacant meat processing packing plant owned by Hansen Packing in Jerseyville, off Illinois Route 16.

The business partners hope to have the new restaurant open in six to eight weeks in early March.

Yarbrough, a partner with Steve Walker at the 2505 State St. location for the sandwich shop in Alton, has been open for four years last October, next to Norb’s Tavern.

Yarbrough sees the new partnership a blessing for their business expansion.

“It opens up an opportunity once we get into a routine to start making our own corn beef, pastrami, bacon and ham from scratch,” he said. “We will be able to process the meats as soon as the come in, curing and smoking them hand in hand with Ryan. It should be a great partnership.”

Yarbrough said he and Walker have been looking to expand the business into another location for some time, looking at some cities close by.

“We waited all this time and when we walked in and met Ryan we knew this was a no brainer,” Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough said the menu will be somewhat different in Jerseyville.

“Some sandwiches that aren’t available here will be available there,” he said. “They have a hood stove there and we will be able to use some gas appliances there which makes a big difference in what we can and cannot do. The two restaurants will serve some different sandwiches.”

