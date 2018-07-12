JERSEYVILLE - Ryleigh Turner captured first in the Senior Division and McKenna Fox in the Junior Division at Tuesday night’s Jersey County Fair Talent Show.

This was the 23rd year for Alex Foster at the leadership helm of the Jersey County Fair Talent Show.

“It’s amazing each year,” he said. “I get sentimental about it every year; our product and talent seem to just continue each year. The 2017 champions are treasures for our community and the 2018 competitors are wonderful and match them."

He said the talent show is so successful because of the participants, parents, volunteers, sponsors, fair board and so much more.

“The talent show is really a community event, it takes hundreds of people to put on each year,” he said. “Congratulations to all of our talent competition participants and thank you to all of our sponsors, contributors, volunteers and supporters.”

Senior Division

1st Place - Ryleigh Turner - Classical Point Solo - Esmeralda Variation

2nd Place - Briley Blade - Vocal/Dance Solo

3rd Place - Quinn Perez - Lyrical Dance Solo

4th Place - "Crazy In Wonderland" -Makayla Militzer-Baker, Sophia Kumagai, Quinn Perez – Jazz Dance Ensemble

5th Place - “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” - Amelia Carter, Kaitlyn Cox, Ariana Davis, Ella Deist, Kaelyn Drainer, Makayla McCormick, Makayla Militzer-Baker, Sophia, Kumagai, Quinn Perez – Jazz Dance Ensemble

Junior Division

1st Place - McKenna Fox - Lyrical Dance Solo

2nd Place - Cora Schroeder - Vocal Solo

3rd Place - Amelia Miller - Voca/Piano Solo

4th Place - Lily Wilson - Vocal Solo

5th Place - Lexi Stenson - Lyrical Dance Solo

Ryleigh and McKenna will represent the Jersey County Fair at the IAAF State Championships on January 19, 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, IL.

