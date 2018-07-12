Ryleigh Turner, McKenna Fox are Jersey County Fair Talent Show champions
JERSEYVILLE - Ryleigh Turner captured first in the Senior Division and McKenna Fox in the Junior Division at Tuesday night’s Jersey County Fair Talent Show.
This was the 23rd year for Alex Foster at the leadership helm of the Jersey County Fair Talent Show.
“It’s amazing each year,” he said. “I get sentimental about it every year; our product and talent seem to just continue each year. The 2017 champions are treasures for our community and the 2018 competitors are wonderful and match them."
He said the talent show is so successful because of the participants, parents, volunteers, sponsors, fair board and so much more.
“The talent show is really a community event, it takes hundreds of people to put on each year,” he said. “Congratulations to all of our talent competition participants and thank you to all of our sponsors, contributors, volunteers and supporters.”
Senior Division
1st Place - Ryleigh Turner - Classical Point Solo - Esmeralda Variation
2nd Place - Briley Blade - Vocal/Dance Solo
3rd Place - Quinn Perez - Lyrical Dance Solo
4th Place - "Crazy In Wonderland" -Makayla Militzer-Baker, Sophia Kumagai, Quinn Perez – Jazz Dance Ensemble
5th Place - “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” - Amelia Carter, Kaitlyn Cox, Ariana Davis, Ella Deist, Kaelyn Drainer, Makayla McCormick, Makayla Militzer-Baker, Sophia, Kumagai, Quinn Perez – Jazz Dance Ensemble
Junior Division
1st Place - McKenna Fox - Lyrical Dance Solo
2nd Place - Cora Schroeder - Vocal Solo
3rd Place - Amelia Miller - Voca/Piano Solo
4th Place - Lily Wilson - Vocal Solo
5th Place - Lexi Stenson - Lyrical Dance Solo
Ryleigh and McKenna will represent the Jersey County Fair at the IAAF State Championships on January 19, 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, IL.
