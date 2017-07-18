Name: Rylee Michelle Hilgert

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Crystal Sparks and Ian Hilgert of East Alton

Birth weight: 7 lbs 5 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 3:43 PM

Date: July 9, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: John Hilgert, Godfrey; Tracy Hilgert, O’Fallon, MO; James Sparks, Duquoin, IL; Jeanne Sparks, Bunker Hill, IL; Michelle Lightfoot, Waldorf, MO

Great Grandparents: James & Barbara Sparks, East Alton; Victor & Charlene Sauerwein, Bunker Hill; Rhodes & Mary Rich, Godfrey; Bruce & Debbie Douglas, Saranack, NY

More like this:

Aug 2, 2023 - Sparks Junk Removal & Hauling Outlines Services, Ways They Give Back

Jun 21, 2023 - SIUE Staff Senate Awards Spring Scholarship to Deserving Area Student 

May 6, 2023 - Event Draws Hundreds: Mac's Kentucky Derby Party, Photo Gallery Included

Feb 13, 2023 - Alton-Based Sparks Junk Removal and Hauling Is Small Business Award Honoree For February

 