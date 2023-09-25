SMITHTON - Elena Rybak of Father McGivney Catholic was the individual winner, with teammate Kaitlyn Hatley coming in third and Triad's Kennedy Bowman was seventh as the Griffins finished fourth and Roxana came in eighth in the girls race at the Freeburg Invitational cross country meet, ran on Saturday morning at Smithton Park in Smithton.

Waterloo won the team championship with 33 points, while Triad was a distant second with 120 points, Centralia came in third at 137 points, McGivney was fourth with 146 points, the host Midgets came in fifth with 160 points, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was sixth with 180 points, seventh place went to Okawville with 201 points, the Shells were eighth with 211 points, in ninth place was Belleville Althoff Catholic at 220 points and DuQuoin rounded out the top ten with 232 points.

Civic Memorial was 13th with 345 points, while Metro-East Lutheran and Valmeyer also had runners who were in the race, but not enough to record a team score.

Rybak won the race with a time of 18:17.7, with Cameron Crump of Waterloo coming in second at 18:49.0, Hatley claimed third place with a time of 18:55.2, in fourth place was Okawville's Caroline Tepe at 19:00.3, Waterloo's Danielle Mudd was fifth at 19:08.6, teammate Angelynn Kanyuck was sixth at 19:39.9, Bowman came in seventh at 19:52.2, Waterloo's Ava Rau was eighth at 20:11.5, Maggie Kellerman of DuQuoin was ninth at 20:15.2 and Sarah McKowen of Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran rounded out the top ten with a time of 20:18.4.

Shelby Quick led the Eagles with a time of 21:29.4, while Taylor Brooks was in as 23:39.3, Maya Walker was in at 24:31.4, Ada Quick was home at 28:54.0 and Calista Webb had a time of 30:39.3. Izzy McLeod led Metro-East with a time of 22:03.3, with Aubrey Goeckner in at 26:15.3 and Thea Ball was home at 29:35.8.

In addition to both Rybak and Hatley's times, the Griffins saw Jane Cummins in at 21:31.6, while AInsley Turkington had a time of 23:34.7, McKenzie Jones was home at 23:54.2 and Isabella Harris' time was 23:59.3. Gianna Stassi was the top runner for the Shells, having a time of 20:24.6, while Raelee Kimbro was home at 21:14.6, Bailey Schallenberg-Decker was in at 22:55.3, Taylor Partridge came in at 23:46.4, Elizabeth Clouse's time was 25:38.4, Kaitlyn Garland had a time of 27:46.8 and Ridley Allen had a time of 30:23.5.

In addition to Bowman's time, Triad saw Morgan Mason in at 20:42.5, with Abigail James having a time of 21:28.9, Amanda Bagwell was home at 21:36.7, Cameron Powers was in at 23:13,9, Bradynn Carey was home at 24:08.8 and Hannah York had a time of 25:07.1. The Pirates saw Peyton Vest in at 25:41.6, while Kendall Vest was home at 28:23.5.

