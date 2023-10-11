GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic's Elena Rybak and Kaitlyn Hatley took the top two positions in the race, while Jane Cummings placed sixth and Marquette Catholic's Katie Johnson was 10th as the Griffins won the girls team title at the girls Gateway Metro Conference cross country meet, ran on Tuesday on the McGivney campus in Glen Carbon.

McGivney won with a total of 28 points, with Belleville Althoff Catholic coming in second with 35 points and the Explorers were third with 68 points. Metro-East Lutheran, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran and Maryville Christian also had runners in the race, but not enough to record a team score, while Bunker Hill doesn't field a cross country team.

Rybak won the race with a time of 17:37.5, with Hatley coming in second at 18:04.2, the Crusaders' Breigh Desmond was third at 18:50.8, Sarah McKowen of the Silver Stallions was fourth at 19:22.7, teammate Rylee Brammeier came in fifth at 20:37.9, Cummins came in sixth place at 20:53.4, Althoff runners swept seventh through ninth places, with Charlotte Talafuse coming in at 21:08.7, Bethany Kee was in at 21:18.7 and Brooke Gillum had a time of 21:32.1 and Johnson rounded out the top ten with a clocking of 21:37.4.

In addition to the top three runners, the Griffins saw Isabella Harris in at 22:01.1, Bella Redenius had a time of 22:04.0, Ainsley Turkington was home at 22:06.4 and McKenzie Jones had a time of 22:09.8. In addition to Johnson, the Explorers saw Lillian Hannigan come in at 21:49.0, while Paige Rister had a time of 22:39.8, Ava Certa's time was 25:29.0, Isabella Johnson was in at 27:24.5, Cassidy Eccles came in at 27:42.7 and Isabella Downey had a time of 28:40.9.

Izzy McLeod led the way for the Knights with a time of 22:12.0, while Aubrey Goeckner had a time of 26:00.0, Thea Ball was in at 29:48.4 and Anna Ottonelli was in at 34:36.3. The Lions were led by Mia Donald at 22:16.2, while Isabel Jacob had a time of 23:05.2 and Isabella Hill had a time of 25:14.6.

