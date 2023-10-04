GRANITE CITY - Father McGivney Catholic's Elena Rybak and Kaitlyn Hatley both finished in the top two, while Marquette Catholic got three runners into the top ten, but it was McGivney who won the team title in the girls' small school Madison County cross country meet, held Tuesday at Wilson Park in Granite City.

The Griffins won with 31 points, with the Explorers second at 61 points, Roxana was third with 62 points and Civic Memorial came in fourth with 91 points. Metro-East Lutheran and Maryville Christian also had runners who competed in the race, but not enough to record a team score.

Rybak was the winner with a time of 18:10.4, while Hatley finished second at 18:25.7. Raelee Kimbro of Roxana was third at 20:51.7, with CM's Shelby Quick coming in fourth at 20:56.7, Jane Cummins of the Griffins was fifth at 21:16.5, the Shells' Gianna Stassi was sixth at 21:49.7, seventh place went to the Explorers' Lillian Hannigan at 22:47.1, in eighth place was Izzy McLeod of Metro-East at 22:49.4, Marquette's Katie Johnson was ninth at 22:54.9 and teammate Paige Rister rounded out the top ten at 22:55.8.

In addition to the top three runners, McGivney saw Ainsley Turkington come in at 23:28.6, Isabella Harris was in at 23:32.2, Bella Redenius was home at 23:53.4 and McKenzine Jones had a time of 24:13.0 To go along with Marquette's top three runners, the Explorers saw Ava Certa in at 26:28.9, Cassidy Eccles was in at 27:06.8, Isabella Johnson had a time of 28:10.9 and Isabella Downey came in at 28:17.0

Going along with the times of both Kimbro and Stassi, the Shells saw Bailey Schallenberg-Decker coming in at 23:55.5, Elizabeth Clouse in at 25:58.2, Ridley Allen's time was 29:25.4, Gracie Curran was home at 29:40.3 and Kaitlyn Garland had a time of 30:02.4. Along with Quick's time, the Eagles saw Taylor Brooks in at 22:57.1, Mya Walker had a time of 24:22.2, Ada Quick's time was 31:08.1 and Calista Webb was in at 33:21.1.

To go along with McLeod's finishing time, the Knights saw Aubrey Goeckner in at 26:19.8, Thea Ball was in at 31:07.1 and Rachel Probasco had a time of 33:50.7. The Lions were led by Isabel Jacob, who was in at 22:59.7, while Mia Donald had a time of 23:37.6.

