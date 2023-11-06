PEORIA - Elena Rybak finished sixth, with teammate Kaitlyn Hatley placing 15th in Class 1A, with Edwardsville having its best placing ever with an 11th place finish in Class 3A at the IHSA girls state cross country meet, ran on Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

Here's a look of how each of the races fared for the area runners and teams:

CLASS 1A

Rybak and Hatley led Father McGivney Catholic to an eighth-place finish in Class 1A with 319 points, both runners receiving All-State recognition.

Tolono Unity was the team champion, with 109 points, with Anna-Jonesboro second with 157, Peoria Notre Dame was third with 224 points, Eureka was fourth with 231 points and rounding out the top five was Knoxville with 270 points.

The individual champion was Isabella Keller of Effingham St. Anthony Catholic, who had a time of 16:26.13, with Mia Kotler of Chicago Latin second at 16:32.80, Kate Foltz of Tuscola was third at 16:45.63, Marshall's Molly Farrell was fourth at 16:57.63 and Tessa Bowers of Shelbyville rounded out the top five with a time of 17:09.15.

Rybak' sixth-place time for the Griffins was 17:09.78, while Hatley was in at 17:45.41. Jane Cummins was next, with a time of 19:45.44, McKenzie Jones was in at 20:30.42, Ainsley Turkington had a time of 21:17.91, Bella Redenius was home at 21:35.53 and Isabella Harris had a time of 21:48.88.

Emma Wyman of Piasa Southwestern came home at 19:40.52, while Roxana's Gianna Stassi was in at 19:42.93 and Raelee Kimbro was right behind at 19:57.62.

CLASS 2A

There were no area runners or teams in the Class 2A race, with the only Metro-East team, Waterloo, coming in ninth with a total of 344 points and its best runner being Cameron Crump, who finished 10th with a time of 17:42.73.

The team champion was Chatham Glenwood, with 84 points, while Graylake Central was second with 125 points, third place went to Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic, who had 166 points, Washington was fourth with 209 points and rounding out the top five was Mt. Zion at 256 points.

The individual champion was Becca Heitzig of Lincoln, who came in at 16:34.75, edging out Annika Swan of St. Ignatius, who had a time of 16:34.80, Sundara Weber of Sandwich was third at 16:40.33, Normal University's Natalie Bierbaum was fourth at 16:41.45 and teammate Zoe Carter was fifth at 17:08.56.

