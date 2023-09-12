PEORIA - Elana Rybak of Father McGivney Catholic finished second in the Class 1A race, while Triad came in 27th as a team and Edwardsville came in fifth in Class 3A in the First To The Finish Invitational cross country meet, held Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria. Rybak posted a time of 17:56.9.

Grace Erb of Winnebago won the race with a time of 17:48.4.

The race is one of the first statewide meets held with the top teams and runners on the traditional course used in the IHSA state finals, which will be run this year on Saturday, Nov. 4.

These are the results of all three races held in the meet:

CLASS 1A

Rybak's second-place finish was the best individual result of the day for both the boys and girls races, but in the Class 1A team standings, the champion was Tolono Unity with 81 points, while Anna-Jonesboro was second at 116 points, Eureka was third with 189 points, Peoria Notre Dame Catholic came in fourth with 212 points and El Paso-Gridley rounded out the top five with 265 points. The Griffins came in 13th with 466 points, while Carlinville was 37th with 1,015 points. Maryville Christian also had runners who competed in the race, but not enough to record a team score.

The individual champion was Kate Foltz of Tuscola, who had a time of 16:48.9, with Rybak second at 17:28.3, third place went to Kennedy Anderson of Kewanee Wethersfield at 17:33.1, Tolono Unity's Mackenzie Pound was fourth at 17:39.9 and Emily Downing of Cambridge rounded out the top five at 17:41.5.

Elyse Eldred led the Cavaliers with a time of 22:42.6, with Hannah Truax in at 24:17.9, Madalyn Quarton came home at 28:03.2, Danielle Furness had a time of 28:38.6, Sayuri Owada's time was 29:48.6, Maizie Harris was in at 30:27.0, Abigail Huesing had a time of 33:39.6 and Charlee Dugger had a time of 33:40.9.

To go along with Rybak's second place time, McGivney saw Kaitlyn Hatley come in at 18:43.1, Jane Cummins was clocked in 21:47.7, Bella Redenius had a time of 23:11.7, Ainsley Turkington was in at 23:19.3 and McKenzie Jones had a time of 24:25.8. Mia Donald led the Lions with a time of 22:19.9, while Isabel Jacob was in at 23:34.4 and Isabella Hill was home at 23:57.5.

CLASS 2A

Chatham Glenwood took home the team title in Class 2A with a score of 117 points, beating out second place Grayslake Central, who had 126 points, with third place going to Washington, with 194 points, in fourth place was Wheaton St. Francis Catholic, who had 197 points and Dunlap rounded out the top five with 272 points. Triad came in 27th with 699 points and Jersey came in 52nd place with 1,483 points.

Becca Heitzig of Lincoln, one of the state's premier runners, took home the individual championship with a time of 17:01.2, with Natalie Bierbaum of Normal University coming in second at 17:05.7, third place went to Sundara Weber of Sandwich, who was in at 17:24.9, in fourth place was Zoe Carter of Normal University, who's time was 17:44.9 and rounding out the top five was Paige-Elicia Carruth of Lake Villa Lakes at 17:53.8.

The Panthers were led by Abby Fraley at 23:31.4, with Taylor Woodring in at 24:17.0, Reese Lorton was in at 24:50.2, Ali Brooks had a time of 24:54.8, Addison Campbell was home at 24:59.3 and Bella Peterbaugh's time was 26:11.7.

The Knights' top runner was Kennedy Bowman at 19:27.3, while Morgan Mason was in at 19:54.4, Amanda Bagwell's time was 21:38.2, Abigail James was clocked in 21:54.3, Alivia Phillips was home in 22:01.6, Hannah York had a time of 23:40.7, Cameron Powers had a time of 24:04.4, Bradlynn Carey was in at 24:19.6, Mikayla Niehaus' time was 24:29.5 and Heidi Braunsais was in at 27:47.7.

CLASS 3A

The team champion in Class 3A was Barrington, who had a score of 52 points, with Naperville North in second place at 129 points, Minooka came in third at 208 points, edging out fourth place Batavia at 209 points and the Tigers rounded out the top five with 216 points. Granite City also had runners in the race, but not enough for a team score.

Scout Storms of Barrington was the individual winner with a time of 16:52.5, with Julie Piot of Naperville North coming in second at 17:21.3, Danielle Jensen of McHenry was third at 17:33.1, fourth place went to Abby Lewis of Barrington at 17:40.1 and rounding out the top five was Shania Tandon of Naperville North at 17:42.4.

Ella Thompson led Edwardsville with a time of 18;27.7, with Olivia Coll right behind at 18:27.8, Madison Popelar was in at 18:45.4, Antonella DeAvila had a time of 19:00.3, Emma Patrick was home at 19:10.0, Maya Lueking's time was 19:41.0, Dylan Peel came in at 19:48.2, Sarah Haislar was clocked in 20:05.8, Margaret Paty came in at 20:10.4 and Ava Horsfall was in at 20:26.7.

The Warriors' leading runner was Emilee Franklin at 19:44.4, with Lydia Harris coming home at 20:52.9.

