ALTON - If you would like to find one of the best combinations of perseverance and self-awareness in a high school student, look no further than our most recent recipient of the Remarkable Redbird Senior Rhyann Reed.

Rhyann is a four-year cadet for the ROTC at Alton High School. Rhyann was nominated by her ROTC leader, Master Sgt Katie Rosenbeck.

Master Sgt Rosenbeck adds that Rhyann stands out because she has been spending her advisory hour tutoring another student to ensure that they pass a necessary class to graduate in the spring. She is also a student assistant in another class and has been mentoring a second-year ROTC cadet on how to teach drill.

As a cadet in the program, she takes the initiative and always goes above and beyond. Rhyann enjoys mentoring of younger cadets as well. She is happy to help her fellow cadet gain confidence in themselves and other ROTC processes as well as general knowledge of ROTC itself.

Ryann has also taken on responsibility for all fundraising efforts and is heading up the Military Ball planning committee. The Military Ball is for ROTC members at Alton High. She is coordinating the logistics for catering, entertainment and selecting an actual venue for the event. This event will also be celebrating the aspect of world history for the Nighthawks, fighter jets of World War II. Rhyann is also working on securing a guest speaker such as a historian or someone who would be able to share more aspects of the Nighthawks.

Rhyann also likes to do fundraising and adds that she has been doing it since she has been 7 years old. Rhyann has also been working in trying to secure best pricing for items at the Military Ball. She credits a lot to her mom who has experience as a wedding planner. She says that her mom told her "You can always do things on a budget." Rhyann is also confident that having a budget will help her while she is in college to keep her financials organized.

In the future, Rhyann wants to become a neurosurgeon. She originally wanted to be an OBGYN to help African American women with their pregnancies as she had family members who have navigated a number of different situations while expecting and wants to make a difference in those areas.

Rhyann is one of six children in her family, and she wants to be in inspiration for her younger cousins and other African American women. She also acknowledged that she has been a victim of bullying multiple times in her life. She continued to build confidence in herself and used life situations to make life better for herself going forward.

Rhyann also shared that she feels that you have to have a strong mindset to get where you want to be. She wishes to major in Biology for her undergraduate degree and has already been accepted to Carthage University in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

