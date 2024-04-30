EDWARDSVILLE - Two foreign exchange students - Mark Chernianskii of Russia and Rodrigo Fuertes of Spain - have had a profound impact on the Metro East Lutheran boys track and field team this year as sprinters.

Mark and Rodrigo both have loved their experiences training with head coach Mike Cook and the rest of the MELHS coaching staff, the administration and teachers.

Mark and Rodrigo are BJ’s Printables Male Athletes Of the Month for MELHS.

Coach Cook said it has been a great opportunity for them to compete here in America.

He said both athletes have worked hard all season and continue to improve as the season moves ahead.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Mark said he is from St. Petersburg, Russia. He said it is beautiful being here in America.

“I feel I have been very blessed to be here,” he said.

Rodrigo said he loves America and his experience here has drastically changed his life.

“I have to leave at the end of school, but I want to stay here forever,” he said.

Both boys have been members of the Knights’ boys 4 x 100, 4 x 200 sprint relays and concentrated on the 200 meters race much of the season.

Again, congrats to Mark and Rodrigo for their honor as a BJ’s Printables Male Athlete of the Month for the Knights.

More like this: