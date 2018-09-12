Russell and Marsha Rinderer were married by the late Rev. Victor Schoen at Evangelical United Church Of Christ in Highland, IL on September 7, 1968.

Russell retired after 20 years at Highland Community Schools and farming. Marsha (Porter) retired after 30 years at Highland Machine & Screw Co.

They have one daughter & son-in-law, Beth & Bill Hegger of Trenton, and one grandaughter, Alice Hegger Of Trenton.

Russell and Marsha plan on celebrating their golden anniversary with a trip to New England next spring.

