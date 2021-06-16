

ALTON - Russ Smith, long-time owner of Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge in Downtown Alton, now offers us a wedding/event venue, a new business venture that he had time to pursue during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Smith is the epitome of an entrepreneur. He has always been committed to the customer, with excellent service, products, and atmosphere. Elijah P’s was the initial Smith concept in the facility at 401 Piasa St. in Alton, but now through COVID-19, it has evolved into much more.

The Lodge at The Lovejoy has been offering outstanding music and drinks on weekends at the location since the governor allowed state businesses to fully reopen. Last weekend, Stubblefield performed on Friday night, Doug Raffety and Matt Taul on Saturday night, and Ed Belling on Sunday afternoon. The new concert venue is attracting crowds and business is starting to boom for the location.

Smith’s Piasa Street Lovejoy location has also become a beautiful venue for Downtown Alton weddings, and other events with a classy indoor event room, rustic outdoor lodge, and private parking.

“I am excited about what the coming year will bring,” Smith said about his recent changes and additions to The Lovejoy location.

Recently, Smith introduced a new catering/kitchen partner at The Lovejoy and the Lodge - Pure Catering STL.

“Their catering director, Bryan Young, is one of St. Louis’ premier catering chefs and will be our exclusive in-house caterer at The Lovejoy for weddings, parties, and events.” Smith hosted an informal open house for Young and his crew and they are off to an outstanding start, Smith said.

Smith said Pure Catering STL will provide a casual burger/barbecue menu for The Lodge at The Lovejoy, with a patio bar that is open to the public.

Smith’s website and Facebook pages always have the latest of what he has to offer for the weekend and day-to-day.

For more information, contact The Lodge at The Lovejoy at (618) 208-7473.

