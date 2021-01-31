PIASA - Sophomore cross country runner MaCaylin Day was a first-year runner for Piasa Southwestern High School in the fall season, and impressed her coaches and teammates with her willingness to work hard and be a very good and supportive teammate during the season.

For her hard work and accomplishments on the cross country courses this season, Day has been named the Piasa Birds' Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for January, 2021.

Day, who ran for head coach Gary Bowker, had a simple reason for why she was awarded this month's honor.

"I worked hard every day," Day said.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Day thanked her mother and her brother for their help in reaching her goals in cross country this season.

"I would like to thank my mom for pushing me," Day said, "and my brother Brennan, for telling me if I never (throw up) after, I didn't try hard enough."

Day enjoyed her first year running cross country, as it helped keep her in shape for soccer and basketball, and the lessons of the sport itself haven't been lost on her.

"It taught me that if I really want something, I have to work for it," Day said.

Day is also a guard on the Southwestern basketball team, an outside hitter on the volleyball team, and an outside winger on the soccer team. She's hoping to play soccer in college, but hasn't yet decided on where she plans to go. Day is also learning sign language, and hopes to be an interpreter one day.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: