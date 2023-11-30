PIASA - Southwestern senior cross country runner Zach Rue is the kind of individual every coach dreams of having on their team. Southwestern head boys cross country coach Gary Bowker said Zach simply epitomizes what the school looks for in terms of Piasa Birds athletes overall. He not only does his best individually but always looks to put the team first and wants to assist his legendary coach - Gary Bowker.

Zach improved all season and recorded a time of 20:13 for three miles in the South Central Conference Meet on Oct. 14, 2023.

Zach Rue is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

He also recorded a time of 20:12 at the Trenton-Wesclin Regional and was a steady performer for Southwestern throughout the cross-country season, Coach Bowker said. "His best race was at regional which was the last race of the year and you always like athletes to run their best race in the last race of the year."

“Zach worked at Cope Plastics over the summer and wasn’t able to do summer workouts, but when school started, he became my right-hand man with his senior leadership,” Coach Bowker said. “He is the kind of kid that when my car pulls in the parking lot he is by the fence waiting at the trunk to get my chair out. He would often text me and ask if there was anything I could do to help get you set up for tomorrow.

"If I was talking to someone after school, he would stick his head in the door and say, ‘I will get warmups started, coach.’ I am very proud of his athletic performances and also just as proud of him for the person and student he is here at Southwestern.”

