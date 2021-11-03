PIASA - Junior Jillian Beilsmith recently completed her first year in cross country for Southwestern High School and her perseverance and dedication made it a very successful fall. She is also a multi-sport athlete, competing as a soccer midfielder in the spring.

Jillian is the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of Month for Southwestern High School.

Gary Bowker is her Southwestern High School girls' cross country coach.

"I always try my best at every practice and give my all at each meet," she said.

Jillian said she wanted to thank her parents and sisters for always showing up at meets and providing her with so much encouragement.

"I also want to thank God for giving me the strength I need to improve," she said.
"This is my first year in cross country, and my favorite part about it is pushing myself to beat my personal records."

In her free time, the Southwestern junior enjoys reading and camping with her family.

Her college and professional plans are to pursue an education and a career in aerospace engineering.

