ALTON - Cross country and track and field runner Ava Certa has continued to show improvement in her highly successful career as an Explorers’ athlete. She has been a three-time state qualifier in track, a Silver Medallion recipient, and captured Team Academic Awards in both cross country and track and field.

Ava is a Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month for the Explorers. She is active in Breast Cancer Awareness Club, Spanish Club, Interact Club and National Honors Society.

Ava said Marquette has academically and socially helped prepare her for future experiences.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“I loved the campus and atmosphere at Quincy University,” she said.

Ava is the daughter of Joe and Chrissy Certa.

Again, congrats to Ava on her honor as a Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month.

More like this: