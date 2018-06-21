GLEN CARBON – The Run Well Racing Team of Edwardsville swept all four divisions of the Covered Bridge 5-Mile and 5K runs this past weekend in Glen Carbon. The runs were conducted as a part of the annual Glen Carbon Homecoming festival.

In the men's 5-mile race, Edwardsville's Keith Meyer won his third consecutive race to go along with his victories in the Run for Bonifest May 26 and the Route 66 10K last Saturday, covering the road course in 26:52, with teammate Jon Yoch of Glen Carbon the runner-up at 29:01. Another Glen Carbon resident, Bobby Willholt, finished third with a time of 29:23, Matthew Shearer was fourth, coming in at 29:27, and Colby Garman of Caseyville rounded out the top five with a time of 29:30.

Lindsay Hustedde of Edwardsville won the women's 5 mile, going the distance in 30:07 to add to her Race for Bonifest win three weeks ago. Crystal Harriss of Edwardsville finished second with a time of 30:57, Patricia Schaefer of Springfield, Ill., was third at 33:28, Edwardsville's Amelia Biggs came in fourth with a time of 33:42, and Joy Twentyman was fifth with a time of 36:15.

Over in the 5K race, Luke Padesky of St. Louis was the winner, with a time of 16:59, while Cree Stumpf of Wood River finished second at 18:56. Trey Peterson finished third at 20:28, the fourth-place finisher was Alex Rosenow of Glen Carbon, with a time of 20:31, and the top five was rounded out by Glen Carbon's Jorge Garcia, finishing at 20:50.

Edwardsville's Krista Arnold won her second straight race to go along with her win in last week's Route 66 race, taking the 5K title with a time of 17:44. Kori Nesbit of Granite City finished second at 23:12, Gabrielle Woodruff was third at 24:26, Kristi Pashia of Belleville was fourth with a time of 25:18, and Lauryn Fenoglio of Granite City was fifth at 25:56.

Race time temperatures were in the upper 70s, very warm for the early morning, but according to race director Jen Schaller, it didn't deter any of the runners.

In the men's 5-mile age group results, Ben Berulfi of Edwardsville won the 12-and-under category with a time of 37:05, Ryan Luitjohan of Edwardsville won the 13-19 race at 34:28, Michael Romann of Edwardsville won the 20-24 group, coming in at 33:10, Yoch took the 25-29 category, Maryville's James Roddy won the 30-34 group at 34:58, Willholt was the 35-39 winner, and Garman won both the 40-44 group and the Masters category.

Article continues after sponsor message

Glen Carbon's Roger Starkey won the 45-49 age group with a time of 37:06, the 50-54 category was won by Ryan Yoch of O'Fallon with a time of 34:33, Mark Bradley of Edwardsville took the 55-59 group at 38:54, Sam Nesbit of Granite City won the 60-64 group with a time of 36:01, Dan Marshall of Edwardsville the 65-69 group at 47:33, and Edwardsville's Mike Reinhardt the 70-and-over grouping at 46:26.

In the 5-mile women's groups, Maya Lueking of Edwardsville won the 12-and-under category with a time of 47:11, Makenna Lueking, also of Edwardsville, won the 13-19 group at 40:35, Biggs taking top honors in the 20-24 age group, Ivory Rigney of Collinsville the 25-29 group, coming in at 42:22, Glen Carbon's Liz Houghton winning the 30-34 group at 44:21, Harriss the winner in the 35-39 group, Mary Druyvesteyn taking the 40-44 group at 40:10, and the Masters winner was Rebecca Bradley of Edwardsville, coming in at 36:47.

Laura Jue won the 45-49 group with a time of 46:15, while Glen Carbon's Ann Knoyle won the 50-54 group at 38:46. Bradley took top honors in the 55-59 grouping, Janel Angell of O'Fallon was the winner in the 60-64 group at 44:31, Belleville's Mary Turpin the 65-69 winner, her time being 1:00:23, and the 70-and-over winner was Mary Jo Hock, also of Belleville, with a time of 1:03:44.

In the 5K men's divisions, Peterson was the winner in the 12-and-under group, Stumpf was the 13-19 group winner, Paul Klarich of Collinsville took the 20-24 group with a time of 23:04, Paul Hoffman of Kansas City, Kan. Was the 25-29 winner at 25:23, Rosenow won the 30-34 category, Kevin Merrick of Glen Carbon was the 35-39 winner at 21:12, Phil Munro, also of Glen Carbon, the 40-44 winner with a time of 22:23, while Garcia won the Masters division.

Scott Morrison of O'Fallon took the win in the 45-49 grouping, finishing at 21:48, David Schwegal of Godfrey won the 50-54 group at 24:29, Mark Scandrett, also of Godfrey, was the 55-59 winner at 22:26, Collinsville's Jeff Hoyt the winner in the 60-64 group with a time of 23:23, Larry Wilson of Mattoon took the 65-69 group at 24:55, and the 70-and-over winner was Dave Klingensmith of Glen Carbon, his time being 25:30.

In the women's 5K groupings, Fenoglio was the 12-and-under winner, Nesbit won the 13-19 group, Abigail Kehrer of Edwardsville the 20-24 winner at 28:36, Glen Carbon's Sarah Lutz won the 25-29 group with a time of 25:57, Pashia was the 30-34 group winner, Carlene Hempen of Okawville took the win in the 35-39 category, her time being 29:13, Paula Birke of Glen Carbon the 40-44 winner at 26:19, and Kristi Sabo of Teutopolis won the Masters with a time of 25:57.

Shauna Tracy of Glen Carbon took top honors in the 45-49 category with a time of 36:36, Nancy Stonesifer of Troy was the 50-54 winner at 26:27, Laura Ariail of Edwardsville took home the 55-59 group at 35:04, Peggy Beaupre of Belleville was the 60-64 winner, her time 36:46, Joy Honneger won the 65-69 group with a time of 31:32, and Joyce Arnold of Moro was the 70-and-over winner at 52:56.

The race was a way for Glen Carbon residents to help celebrate and showcase their community during the town's homecoming celebration.

“Thank you for this opportunity; we love Glen Carbon, and the homecoming and partnering with them,” Schaller said, “and we hope to bring a whole bunch of people into town to showcase this community.”

More like this: