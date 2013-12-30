Do you have a lot of unwanted items around the house? Start spring cleaning early this year and organize it for this huge indoor sale on Saturday, March 8 from 8am-2pm. Join Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) as a seller or bargain hunter as we hold this community rummage sale at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

For $25, sellers get an eight foot by two and a half foot table to display as many items that can fit on or under the table. JPRD will place ads in the local papers, display signs, plus post on numerous social media sites prior to the event. Food, drinks, bake goods, commercial products, weapons, etc. are not permitted at the sale. JPRD reserves the right to refuse any item for sale that is inappropriate. Space is limited, so reserve your spot soon!

Article continues after sponsor message

Bargain hunters will not want to miss this sale! Admission will only be one dollar! Concessions items will be available for purchase through JPRD.

For more information or to learn how to register as a seller, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this: