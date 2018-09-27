Article continues after sponsor message

PORTAGE DES SIOUX – The shrine dedicated to Our Lady of the Rivers was vandalized sometime on Wednesday, Sept. 26, the St. Charles Police Department confirmed.

In a release from St. Charles Police Department Public Information Officer Val Joyner, it was stated that the walls and visitor seats surrounding the Catholic Virgin Mary statue were covered in anti-Christian graffiti and vulgar words. As of now, police said the suspect(s) are unknown at this time, but an abandoned vehicle was found near the area and has been impounded by police, who are seeing if it has any connections to the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at (636) 949-3002.

