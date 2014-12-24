Kain Henson delivers a shot during the Alton High School matchup against Triad.

Alex Rubin was on fire offensively Wednesday night for the Alton High School hockey team, scoring four goals in a 7-2 triumph over Triad.

The win improved Alton to 8-2 on the season and set up a New Year’s Day night battle with 11-0 Edwardsville at East Alton Ice Arena.

“It was great to watch Alex,” coach Abram Henson said. “He was moving and making things happen. He is a senior leader on the team and now I think he will be putting up numbers like that a lot more often.”

Alton received one goal each from Jake Cunningham, Brendan Lowe and Ben Drake.

Drake, normally a star on defense, had a goal on the evening, which impressed Henson with his versatility.

Alton lost in its first meeting with Triad 6-4 and after a few tough games appears to be on track.

“It was a whole team effort," Henson said. “Our seniors really stood out. Nine of the 12 on our team are seniors. I think we have kind of jelled and put it together. The New Year’s Day night game against Edwardsville should be a close game. Edwardsville always has a pretty skilled team.”

Alton 7, Triad 2

1st Period Scoring:

9:48 Alton- Alex Rubin, unassisted

9:22 Alton- Jake Cunningham, assisted by Alex Rubin

32.6 Alton- Alex Rubin, unassisted

2nd period scoring:

12:23 Triad- Harrison Mohesky, assisted by Kyle Kowalski

10:49 Alton-Brendan Lowe, assisted by Scott Waldrup and Kain Henson

6:45 Alton-Alex Rubin, assisted by Kain Henson

3rd period scoring

11:44 Alton- Ben Drake, assisted by Alex Rubin (Power Play Goal)

9:25 Triad- Michael Cortivo, assisted by Adam Knebel and Tyler Fechte

1:48 Alton- Alex Rubin, assisted by Tanner St. Peters and Jake Cunningham

Shots:

Alton- 35

Triad-25

Alton Goalie- Tyler St. Peters

Triad Goalie-Nathan Funk

Penalties:

Alton - 5 totaling 10 minutes

Triad -2 totaling 4 minutes

