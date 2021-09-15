ALTON - The rubble from the destroyed McDonald’s on Broadway in Alton was removed Tuesday, a positive sign of progress for a future rebuild.

Alton Mayor David Goins said seeing the rubble removed Tuesday gave him encouragement that progress is being made and hope that in the near future another McDonald’s will be erected there.

Dick Bold, the owner of the McDonald’s, placed all the employees at other locations who worked there, something that showed the type of person he is and how much he cares for his workers, Goins added.

“I saw some of the employees coming to work the day of the fire and really felt for them,” Goins said. “I wondered what would happen, but Mr. Bold placed them all and made sure each still had a job. I felt that was so admirable.”

A Box Alarm was called at 5:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, for the fire that damaged the McDonald’s structure. Alton Fire Department, Godfrey Fire Protection District, East Alton Fire Department, Florissant, MO., firefighters all valiantly battle the terrible blaze that fateful day.

