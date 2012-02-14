RPursenality Receives Miche Gold Award in Salt Lake City Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Joyce and Michael Cannon of RPursenality, LLC were recently recognized in Salt Lake City at the 2012 Miche Momentum Conference for their outstanding 2011 achievements. While they were there, they received the Gold Level award as Elite Premier Distributors for the St. Louis area. Their team of 60 reps continues to strive to be the best in the Midwest while always offering opportunities to others to get involved with Miche; A fashion product line starring with a designer handbag with interchangeable magnetic shells. To learn more, contact Joyce or Mike at 618-567-5305.

