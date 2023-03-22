EDWARDSVILLE — R.P. Lumber was recently named as the City of Edwardsville, IL’s 2022 Large Business of The Year.

On March 7, 2023, President & CEO of R.P. Lumber, Robert Plummer, accepted the award as presented by Mayor Art Risavy at the city’s annual economic forecast breakfast. Plummer was joined by his wife, Donna, other family members, and members of R.P. Lumber’s leadership team.

R.P. Lumber employs over 700 people in communities across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, including over 100 in Madison County, IL alone. The hardware and building materials retailer also supplies dozens of local homebuilders, remodelers, and handymen with the supplies they need for both commercial and residential building projects.

“It’s always nice to be recognized for our contributions to the communities we serve,” said Plummer. “We are honored to accept this award on behalf of our great team members, customers, vendors, and other partners. R.P. Lumber looks forward to continuing to contribute to the economic growth of Edwardsville and all the communities we proudly serve for many years to come,” he continued.

Mayor Risavy had this to say about R.P. Lumber's impact on the local economy: “We truly are fortunate that R.P. Lumber calls Edwardsville ‘home.’ Not only do they sustain hundreds of local jobs, but they also supply the building materials for many commercial and residential property developments in our area, which, in turn, employ dozens more local construction contractors as well. R.P. Lumber has been a valued contributor to our region for over 46 years and remains a key player in the economic growth of our community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to contributions to the local economy, R.P. Lumber and the Plummer family have been major supporters of multiple local charitable organizations and initiatives, including the recently-opened R.P. Lumber Center ice rink, as well as the 83-acre Plummer Family Sports Park. These two facilities alone have been utilized by thousands of local families, sports, teams, and school groups.

About R.P. Lumber

R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. is a family-owned, full-service retail home center and building materials supplier. R.P. Lumber delivers its industry-leading “Best Service. Best Value.” promise by offering full-service delivery, complete hardware stores, lumber, drywall, roofing, kitchen cabinet design, and much more for professional contractors and homeowners alike. R.P. Lumber has grown to a physical presence in over 80 locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The company also operates two truss manufacturing facilities, and a robust ecommerce platform offering nearly 100,000 items for sale with the click of a button. R.P. Lumber was founded by Robert and Donna Plummer in 1977 in Staunton, IL and is now based in Edwardsville, IL.

To Learn More

Please visit www.rplumber.com

More like this: