EDWARDSVILLE - R.P. Lumber Co., Inc., a growing hardware and building materials retailer, is continuing its expansion into the Hawkeye State with the acquisition of Malcom Lumber’s Grinnell and Oskaloosa locations. Originally opened in 1982 in Malcom, IA by Roger & Judy Schroeder, Malcom Lumber expanded into Grinnell in 1994 and Oskaloosa in 2000.

Based in Edwardsville, IL, R.P. Lumber opened its first location in Staunton, IL in 1977 and has continued to grow throughout the states of Illinois, Missouri, and Wyoming. In February of 2021, R.P. Lumber opened its 72nd location – and first in Iowa - when it acquired Dick-N-Sons Lumber in Blue Grass.

“We are excited to expand our Iowa footprint and work diligently to serve the communities of Oskaloosa and Grinnell with quality products and our ‘Best Service. Best Value.’ promise for many years to come,” said Robert Plummer, President & CEO of R.P. Lumber. “Malcom Lumber has long been a respected name in Iowa. We couldn’t be more excited to get to work with the teams at these locations, adding inventory, additional services, and earning the trust of our customers,” he added.

“We understood that ownership at Malcom Lumber was wanting to transition and we were excited to step up and work with them to put this transaction together. Grinnell and Oskaloosa are great communities and fit our growth strategy,” said Jason Plummer, Vice-President of R.P. Lumber. “After visiting with the team members at these two location, we knew this would be a good fit. We’re a family-owned company and share the same culture and work ethic we found at these stores and in these communities,” added Plummer.

The transaction closed on Monday, July 26th, 2021. Both Malcom Lumber locations will begin operating under the R.P. Lumber brand on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and key members of the staff will continue on with the company as R.P. Lumber looks to add new employees and expand its offerings.

About R.P. Lumber

R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. is a full-service retail home center and building materials supplier. R.P. Lumber delivers its industry-leading “Best Service. Best Value.” promise by offering full-service delivery, complete hardware stores, lumber, drywall, roofing, kitchen cabinet design, and much more for professional contractors and homeowners alike. R.P. Lumber also operates a truss manufacturing facility in central Illinois and a robust ecommerce platform (www.rplumber.com and www.supplyhog.com) offering nearly 100,000 items for sale with the click of a button. Founded by Robert and Donna Plummer in 1977 and based in Edwardsville, IL, R.P. Lumber has grown to a physical presence in 74 locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, and Iowa, and serves customers in numerous other states including Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.

To Learn More

Please visit www.rplumber.com

