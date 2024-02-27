EDWARDSVILLE - R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. continues to grow with the pending acquisition of Schrock Lumber Co., a 60-year-old family-owned hardware, lumber, and building materials retailer located in Mediapolis, Iowa. The transaction will close on Friday, March 1st. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

After brothers Ed and Bob Schrock bought Mediapolis Lumber in 1962 and rebranded it as Schrock Lumber, the building materials and hardware retailer built a wonderful reputation in the communities it serves. Ed’s wife Sally, daughter Carolyn Breder, and grandsons Derek Breder and Alex Breder, have retained family ownership of the Company and Carolyn serves as President of the operations today.

“In 1962, we started as Schrock Feed and Lumber. We stopped selling feed in the ‘80s, but we’ve never wavered on our goal of supplying Southeast Iowa with the finest building products and the best customer service at the most competitive prices,” said Carolyn Breder. “When we decided it was time to transition the leadership of our operation, we knew we wanted to hand the reigns to another family-owned company where business decisions would prioritize our employees and our customers and be made in pursuit of our long-term goals. We have found that in R.P. Lumber and the Plummer family,” continued Breder.

Based in Edwardsville, IL, R.P. Lumber opened its first location in Staunton, IL in 1977 and has continued to grow throughout the states of Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, and Wisconsin. In early 2021, R.P. Lumber entered the Iowa market by acquiring 3 locations in two separate transactions; in 2022, they added two more Iowa stores. With the acquisition of Schrock Lumber, R.P. Lumber has six locations in the Hawkeye State.

“Schrock Lumber has always led by example,” said Robert L. Plummer, President & CEO of R.P. Lumber. “They’ve served their community extremely well over the years, and their reputation is impeccable. This is a tough industry, but we feel Schrock Lumber is a bit of a kindred spirit in their commitment to customer service and their dedication to their team, customers, and community, and we intend to preserve that commitment,” added Plummer.

“I knew R.P. Lumber was the right company for us to partner with on this acquisition, and I truly believe we could not have found a better fit for our employees and customers,” said Carolyn Breder. “Our industry is a small world full of salt-of-the-earth people. We are honored and humbled to be entrusted with this great family business built over many decades. We do not take that responsibility lightly. As we welcome new team members to the R.P. Lumber family, we are excited to deliver our “Best Service. Best Value.” promise to many new customers throughout Southeastern Iowa, and we will strive to be good stewards of the Schrock Lumber legacy,” said Plummer.

