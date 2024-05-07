EDWARDSVILLE – R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. is slated to acquire the Mount Carroll Home Center, an independently owned retailer of hardware, lumber, and building materials in Mount Carroll, IL. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction, scheduled to close on Friday, May 17th, marks R.P. Lumber’s fourth acquisition this year and its first location in Carroll County.

With this acquisition, the retailer at 903 S Clay St, Mount Carroll, IL, will become R.P. Lumber’s 84th location across six states. All current employees will have the opportunity to join the team.

Fred Paschke, owner of Mount Carroll Home Center, expressed his sentiments alongside co-owner Deb, stating, “We’ve been friendly competitors and industry peers with R.P. Lumber for as long as we can remember. When we finally got the chance to meet them in person, we were immediately reassured we’d found the trusted successor we’d been seeking.”

“This lumberyard has been serving professional builders and DIY homeowners across Carroll County and the surrounding area since 1984,” said Robert L. Plummer, President & CEO of R.P. Lumber, acknowledging the legacy of the Mount Carroll Home Center.

“The locals in Mount Carroll have come to trust Fred & Deb for their home improvement solutions and we intend to honor their legacy by expanding the store’s product selection, service territory, and employee product training,” Plummer added.

Paschke added, “I used to think my staff were the ‘last of the good guys and gals,’ but over the course of this transaction, I’ve realized they’re about to join 1,000 R.P. Lumber employees who share their same dedication for quality products and customer service.”

Based in Edwardsville, IL, R.P. Lumber opened its first location in Staunton, IL in 1977 and has continued to grow throughout the states of Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, Iowa, Wisconsin, and South Dakota.

