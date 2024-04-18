EDWARDSVILLE - R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. is set to acquire Custer Do It Best Hardware & Lumber, an independently owned retailer of hardware, lumber, and building materials in Custer, South Dakota. The transaction is scheduled to close Friday, April 19th, and the terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Current employees will transition to the R.P. Lumber team and join nearly 1,000 R.P. Lumber team members.

Bonnie Ramer, owner of Custer Do It Best Hardware & Lumber, said “This lumberyard has been serving professional builders and DIY homeowners across the central and southern Black Hills for nearly 90 years. I was certainly not the first owner, but I truly believe R.P. Lumber is the right organization to call itself the next owner of this location.” In addition to a contractor sales department, Custer Do It Best Hardware & Lumber offers delivery, key cutting, screen repair, glass repair, and a full line of hardware and building materials. They also offer an efficient drive-through lumberyard experience for customers.

Based in Edwardsville, IL, R.P. Lumber opened its first location in Staunton, IL in 1977 and has continued to grow throughout the states of Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, Iowa, Wisconsin and now, South Dakota. Custer Do It Best Hardware & Lumber will become R.P. Lumber’s 83rd location and its first in The Mount Rushmore State.

“Custer Do It Best Hardware & Lumber has stood the test of time,” said Robert L. Plummer, President & CEO of R.P. Lumber. “The care and pride exhibited by Bonnie and her team are apparent. We’re humbled they have decided to entrust this great business to another family-owned company. We look forward to serving customers and building relationships in and around Custer County,” Plummer continued.

