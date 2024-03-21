EDWARDSVILLE - R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. has announced the acquisition of Golden Rule Lumber, a well-respected family-owned retailer of hardware, building and landscaping materials, and rental equipment located in Ottawa, IL. The transaction is set to close today, with the terms of the deal remaining undisclosed.

Based in Edwardsville, R.P. Lumber opened its first location in Staunton, IL in 1977 and has continued to grow throughout the states of Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Already operating a retail location in Ottawa, R.P. Lumber aims to extend its service across a wider swath of LaSalle County and its neighboring communities by merging the two locations.

"Paul Pike isn't just the owner of Golden Rule Lumber," stated Robert L. Plummer, President & CEO of R.P. Lumber. "He's been an advocate for Ottawa's growth and development, deeply ingrained in the fabric of LaSalle County as a community pillar," Plummer emphasized.

The Pike Family posted the following announcement on their Facebook page: “Since opening in 1991, Golden Rule Lumber has proudly served the Ottawa area and beyond. After 33 years of service, we would like to announce the sale of the business to R.P. Lumber. We are confident that R.P. will provide the same level of professional care and service to our customers. We appreciate our dedicated staff for their service and our loyal contractors and customers for supporting our small business.”

Plummer added, “We’ve had a location in Ottawa since 2014, so we’ve always considered Golden Rule Lumber a friendly competitor. Their family values and sun-up-to-sun-down work ethic are identical to ours, and we’re excited to expand our team and services, not only in Ottawa but also at other R.P. Lumber locations in the region.”

