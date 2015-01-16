Cody McMillen takes the ball to the basket for Roxana in a game against Staunton on Friday night.Roxana’s transition game was too much for Staunton on Friday night at Roxana with the Shells capturing a 70-41 victory.

Roxana’s coach Mark Briggs said he thought his Shells simply wore out the Bulldogs.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“We have great kids,” he said. “I think they are getting better every game. We had made some three-pointers that made a big difference.”

Trace Gentry led all Roxana scorers with 24 points and snared 10 rebounds. Teammate Zach Golenor had 19 points.

“Trace Gentry shot the ball really well,” Briggs said. “He is a key to our offense.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Josh Franke led Staunton with 25 points.

Roxana led 31-18 at halftime and 48-30 after three quarters before pulling away for the final margin.

Roxana improves to 9-9 on the season with the victory.

“We have had a pretty tough schedule this year,” Briggs said. “We are trying to get ready for the final stretch of the season.”

Zach Golenor slides in for two points in the Roxana-Staunton contest.

More like this:

Aug 22, 2023 - Roxana Boys Basketball Squad Has Excellent Summer, Are Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athletes Of Month

Sep 8, 2023 - Roxana Scores Early And Often As Shells Take Down CM

May 16, 2023 - Katzmarek's Clutch RBI Double, Briggs' 9 K's On Mound Spark Shells To Biggest Win Of Year Over Toppers

Feb 19, 2023 - Oilers Top Shells Twice In Regular Season, But Roxana Wins The One That Matters In Regional Quarterfinals

May 22, 2023 - Griffins Claim 2A Regional Baseball Title 8-0 Over Roxana

 