Roxana’s transition game was too much for Staunton on Friday night at Roxana with the Shells capturing a 70-41 victory.

Roxana’s coach Mark Briggs said he thought his Shells simply wore out the Bulldogs.

“We have great kids,” he said. “I think they are getting better every game. We had made some three-pointers that made a big difference.”

Trace Gentry led all Roxana scorers with 24 points and snared 10 rebounds. Teammate Zach Golenor had 19 points.

“Trace Gentry shot the ball really well,” Briggs said. “He is a key to our offense.”

Josh Franke led Staunton with 25 points.

Roxana led 31-18 at halftime and 48-30 after three quarters before pulling away for the final margin.

Roxana improves to 9-9 on the season with the victory.

“We have had a pretty tough schedule this year,” Briggs said. “We are trying to get ready for the final stretch of the season.”

