ROXANA - Roxana's Ridley Allen has continued to improve throughout the girls' cross-country season for the Shells.

She posted a time of 27:05.8 for the Shells in the Mississippi Valley Conference Meet for 28th place. She also recorded a time of 27:06.3 in the Trenton-Wesclin 1A Regional Cross Country Meet this past weekend.

Ridley is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Ridley said she was "exhausted" at the end of the regional but wanted to keep pushing for her team's senior Riley.

"It means a lot to me to be where I am now," she said. "This is only my second year of running. The girls are like family and everyone goes through the same type of thing when they compete."

Ridley, a junior, said she looks forward to coming back next cross-country season for the Shells.

Again, congrats to Ridley Allen on her recognition as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Roxana.

More like this: