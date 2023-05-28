CHARLESTON - Charles Shaw of East St. Louis SIUE Charter tied for third in the 100 meters and placed fifth in the 200 meters in Class 1A, East St. Louis won the team state championship in Class 2A, with Cahokia coming in second at the finals of the IHSA boys state track and field meet Saturday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Civic Memorial's 4 x 800 team placed third in a blazing time of 7:57.54.

CLASS 2A

It was a big day for the area schools, as East St. Louis won the team tile with 72 points and Cahokia came in a close second with 59 points. Herrin was third at 47 points, fourth place went to Sterling at 34 points and Columbia came in fifth with 33 points. Triad tied for 18th with 14 points, Civic Memorial tied for 36th with seven points and Roxana tied for 43rd with six points.

In the 100 meters, Braydon Waller of Chicago Heights Marian Catholic won the race at 10.75 seconds, with East Side's Kenneth Buchanon tying for seventh with David Coffey of Chicago DeLaSalle Catholic, both having times of 11.22 seconds. Jackson Gilbert of Urbana won the 200 meters at 21.64 seconds, with Buchanon placing fourth at 21.85 seconds and East Side teammate Devion Montgomery right behind in fifth at 22.21 seconds. In the 400 meters, Montgomery won with a time of 48.17 seconds, with teammate Quentin Stepney placing eighth at 50.34 seconds, while in the 800 meters, Patrick Hilby of Aurora Central Catholic won with a time of 1:50.49. In the 1,600 meters, the state champion is Gavin Genisio of Benton, who had a time of 4:08.68 and Ethan Hogan of Columbia won the 3,200 meters at 9:02.22, with CM's Jackson Collman having a time of 9:45.52.

In the hurdles races, Ajani Rush of Country Club Hills Hillcrest won the 110 meters at 14.26 seconds, with Demarlynn Taylor of the Flyers third at 14.36 seconds, while in the 300 meters, Taylor won the state championship with a time of 37.85 seconds, with Keshawn Lyons of the Comanches second at 38.75 seconds. In the relay races, Herrin won the 4x100 meters at 41.66 seconds, with East Side second at 41.98 seconds and Triad fourth at 42.88 seconds, while in the 4x200 meters, Herrin also won, having a time of 1:27.25, with the Knights in second at 1:28.09 and the Flyers third at 1:28.65. The 4x400 meters was won by the East Side team of Stepney, Taylor, Darrus Ivy and Montgomery at 3:18.73, with Cahokia finishing fifth at 3:21.92, while in the 4x800 meters, Chicago Walter Payton won the race with a time of 7:53.59, with CM coming in third at 7:57.54.

In the results of the field events, Cahokia's Chase Crawford won the shot put with a throw of 19.28 meters, with Andrew Bownes of East St. Louis having a toss of 14.42 meters and Triad's Zach Von Tieghem coming in at 14.39 meters. Caleb Smith of Salem won the discus throw with a toss of 55.56 meters, with Roxana's Ashton Noble winding up in fourth with a throw of 49.64 meters, Crawford placed fifth at 49.04 meters and Andrew Bownes came in eighth at 47.73 meters. Josh Hodge of the Eagles had a toss of 39.60 meters. Drew Tucker of Metamora won the high jump, clearing 2.02 meters, with Cahokia's Nicholas Deloach tying for second with Gavyn Cothern of Olney Richland County, both going over at 1.99 meters. Denium Powell of East Side tied for eighth with Jayden Jones of Macomb both clearing 1.90 meters and Tashon Crockarell of Triad tied for 10th with Brayden Trimble of Mt. Zion, both going over at 1.85 meters.

Paul Migas of Lake Villa Lakes won the pole vault at 4.90 meters, with Parker Freiderich of Triad ending up in a four-way tie for ninth, all going over at 4.10 meters. Jones won the long jump, going 7.00 meters, while Deloach was fourth with a jump of 6.76 meters and Cahokia teammate Jo'Viano Howard had a distance of 6.32 meters. Deloach won the triple jump with a leap of 14.02 meters, while East Side's Tyreque Baker was eighth at 12.87 meters.

CLASS 1A

In Class 1A, Catlin Salt Fork won the team championship with 45 points, with Shelbyville second at 30.5 points, third place went to Newton with 30 points, Tuscola was fourth at 29 points and Auburn rounded out the top five with 25 points. Madison came in 19th with 17.5 points, SIUE Charter was right behind in 20th with 17 points, Carlinville was 39th with 7.5 points and Father McGivney Catholic ended in a tie for 48th with five points.

In the individual races, Peyton Locke of Taylor Ridge Rockridge won the 100 meters with a time of 10.86 seconds, with Shaw coming a dead heat for third with Daryl Okeke of Champaign Judah Christian, both coming in at 11.05 seconds. Winnebago's Supreme Muhammad won the 200 meters at 21.60 seconds, with Shaw finishing fifth at 22.24 seconds, while Reece Curtis of St. Anne won the 400 meters at 49.28 seconds, with McGivney's Jacob Huber coming in fifth at 50.26 seconds. Julian Aske of Evanston Beacon Academy won the 800 meters at 1:53.53, while the 1,600 meters went to Tommy Murray of Port Byron Riverdale at 4:19.24. Murray also won the 3,200 meters at 9:14.77, with Max Weber of Metro-East Lutheran having a time of 10:23.61.

In the hurdles races, Nathan Kirby of Salt Fork won the 110 meters at 14.28 seconds, with Justin Spiller of SIUE Charter finishing fifth at 15.53 seconds and the 300 meters went to Jackson Kern of Auburn at 37.80 seconds. In the relay races, Forreston won the 4x100 meters at 42.91 seconds, with Madison tying for third with Lena-Winslow at 43.16 seconds, while Salt Fork won the 4x200 meters at 1:28.69, with the Trojans in second at 1:28.99. In the 4x400 meters, the winners were Colfax Ridgeview, with a time of 3:22.03 and Elgin Harvest Christian Academy won the 4x800 meters at 7:58.35.

In the field events, Garrett Taylor of Salt Fork won the shot put with a throw of 18.47 meters and Taylor also won the discus throw with a distance of 55.96 meters, with Carrollton's Matt Beiermann having a toss of 42.52 meters. The high jump was won by Mason Kooi of Springfield Lutheran, who cleared 2.05 meters, while Isaiah Whittaker of Bloomington Central Catholic won the pole vault, going over at 5.02 meters, with Carlinville's Mason Gilpin tying for second with David Staller of Robinson, both going over at 4.20 meters. K.J. Davis of Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville won the long jump with a leap of 6.52 meters, with Griffin Kohlmiller of Metro-East Lutheran having a jump of 5.94 meters and Max Milbrath of Pecatonica won the triple jump, going 13.67 meters, with Shaw having a jump of 12.34 meters.

