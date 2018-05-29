CHARLESTON – Roxana's Cree Stumpf joined Jordan Hawkins in representing the Shells at last weekend's IHSA Class 2A Boys Track and Field Championship at O'Brien Field on the Eastern Illinois University campus.

Stumpf, a junior, was in the 3200-meter run for the Shells and finished 21st in the event, covering the distance in 10:49.71.

“It was hot,” Stumpf said of the conditions in Charleston Saturday. “The field was fast and I was hoping to be around 10 (minutes), but I tanked; it didn't go my way – you live and you learn. There is a learning curve here.

“I am happy with how things went; I got up here (to Charleston), I'm happy about that.”

Stumpf enjoyed the atmosphere at the state meet and in Charleston. “It's a good atmosphere,” Stumpf said. “People up here are friendly and nice.”

Stumpf had set some goals for himself going into the season. “I was wanting to break 10:04 because that's our school record,” Stumpf said. “It didn't happen, but I'll get it next year. Most importantly, I was trying to break that 10:30 mark before I did anything; that worked out.

“I did it in Lincoln (at the IHSA Class 2A sectional meet).for the first time.”

When asked how he would describe the experience of the state meet, “it was amazing,” Stumpf said. “I've been to state in 2016 in cross-country; I loved it then – it's great. Eastern's a great place.”

