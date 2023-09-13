BETHALTO - Roxana played a hard-fought match and came out with a three-set win over Civic Memorial 27-25, 20-25, 25-23 in a non-conference girls volleyball match Monday at the CM gym.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Sarah Baldwin led the Shells with 11 kills, 11 digs and four blocks, while Laynie Gehrs had eight kills and four blocks, Abby Gehrs came up with six killls and three blocks, Daisy Daugherty had 19 assists, eight digs and three blocks. Genna Pruett came up with 11 digs.

CM's stats for the Roxana match were as follows:

Aubrey Falk - 2 aces, 10 kills, 17 digs

Marissa Perez - 1 kill, 18 digs, 1 ace

Article continues after sponsor message

Courtney Picklesimer - 10 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs

Bella Thien - 5 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs

Brea Farrell - 3 kills, 1 block, 14 assists

Megan Griffith - 2 kills, 1 ace, 12 assists, 9 digs

The Shells go to 6-4, while the Eagles are now 7-6. Roxana next plays at home against Marquette Catholic next Monday, then hosts Trenton Wesclin on Sept. 19, with both matches starting at 7 p.m., and then plays host to Salem on Sept. 20 in a 6 p.m. start.

CM played at Highland on Tuesday, but the score was unavailable. The Eagles play at Waterloo on Thursday, then host Triad on Sept. 19, then play at Mascoutah on Sept. 21, with all matches starting at 6:15 p.m.

More like this:

Oct 26, 2023 - Calhoun Wins Class 1A Volleyball Regional Semifinal 25-10, 25-18 Over Marissa-Coulterville, Play Gibault For Title

Oct 24, 2023 - Monday Volleyball Roundup: Marquette Catholic, Gillespie, Record Wins In First Regional Matchups

Nov 12, 2023 - Volleyball Stuns Eastern Illinois in Reverse Sweep on Senior Day

Sep 27, 2023 - Davis, Cunningham Set The Pace As Edwardsville Girls Volleyball Team Defeats O'Fallon, 25-20, 25-22, Sweeps Panthers In Regular Season Series

Sep 20, 2023 - Monday/Tuesday Sports Roundup

 