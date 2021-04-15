



ROXANA 18, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (Five innings): Roxana defeated East Alton-Wood River 18-0 in five innings in the backyard rivalry game at Norris Dorsey Field.

Holden Jones had three hits and an RBI for the Shells, while both Gavin Huffman and Dalton Baremore had two hits and drove home four runs, Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett had a pair of hits and a RBI, Nolan Tolbert drove in two runs and Connor House, Holden Jones, Nik Ward and Braeden Wells all had RBIs.

East Alton-Wood River had a good day at the plate with seven hits. Because of the seven-hit day, Oilers' head coach Nick Dorsey was encouraged that good things are to come for East Alton-Wood River baseball for the future.

"We have a lot of good, young kids on the team," he said. "I am excited about our future."

Nick Kelsay had two singles for the Oilers, while Tyler Robinson had a single and double. Seth Slayden, Dillon Gerner and Carson Reef also contributed singles.

Christian Floyd and Hinkle-Pruett combined for the Shells' win. Floyd struck out six batters, and Hinkle-Pruett fanning three.

Roxana starts the season 1-0, while EAWR is 0-1.

