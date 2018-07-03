ROXANA - Roxana High School showcased a considerable amount of talent in its annual Mid-Summer Spike Fest Girls Volleyball Tourney Saturday.

Roxana girls volleyball coach Mike McKinney said they decided to have the tourney with area teams from several conferences after playing in several summer tourneys in Missouri and near Springfield, IL.

"We made sure teams from the same conference were in different pools," he said. "Each pool had four teams and each team plays a round robin for a total of three matches. Once pool play is done, we have winners of each pool do the same as will the third- and fourth-place teams. It's just a good way for coaches and players to see where they stand with other teams in the area."

Here are all the scores from today's 12 team event:

Pool A

Jersey 13-21, Bunker Hill 21-16

Columbia 21-21, Roxana upperclassmen 19-16

Roxana upperclassmen 21-19, Jersey 9-21

Columbia 21-20, Bunker Hill 10-22

Columbia 21-20, Jersey 9-22

Roxana upperclassmen 21-21, Bunker Hill 15-19

Standings:

Columbia 4-2

Roxana 3-3

Jersey 3-3

Bunker Hill 2-4

Article continues after sponsor message

Pool B

Civic Memorial 21-21, Marquette 17-16

Staunton 21-20, Father McGivney 9-22

Civic Memorial 22-17, Staunton 20-21

Marquette 28-21, Father McGivney 26-19

Civic Memorial 21-20, Father McGivney 19-22

Staunton 21-21, Marquette 13-13

Standings:

Staunton 4-2

Civic Memorial 4-2

Marquette 2-4

Father McGivney 2-4

Pool C

Triad 21-21, Wood River 8-11

Roxana sophomores 21-15, Alton 16-21

Triad 12-21, Roxana sophomores 21-15

Alton 21-21, Wood River 11-12

Triad 21-21, Alton 19-3

Roxana sophomores 22-21, Wood River 20-10

Standings:

Triad 5-1

Roxana 4-2

Alton 3-3

Wood River 0-6

Gold bracket

Columbia 21-21, Staunton 17-19

Triad 15-21-15, Staunton 21-16-12

Columbia 18-21-15, Triad 21-11-9

Silver Bracket

Roxana upperclassmen 24-21, Civic Memorial 22-16

Civic Memorial 21-21, Roxana sophomores 13-16

Roxana upperclassmen 17-21-15, Roxana sophomores 21-17-11

Bronze Bracket

Jersey defeated Marquette in 3 games

Alton 21-22, Jersey 15-20

Alton defeated Marquette in 3 games

Tin Bracket

Father McGivney 8-21-16, Bunker Hill 21-14-14

Father McGivney 21-21, Wood River 12-13

Bunker Hill 21-24, Wood River 15-22

Final standings:

1. Columbia 3-0-2

2. Triad 3-1-1

3. Staunton 1-2-2

4. Roxana upperclassmen 3-1-1

5. Civic Memorial 2-1-2

6. Roxana sophomores 1-2-2

7. Alton 3-1-1

8. Jersey 1-1-3

9. Marquette 1-4

10. Father McGivney 2-1-2

11. Bunker Hill 2-2-1

12. Wood River 0-5

More like this: