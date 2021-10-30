On behalf of the Boys’ Basketball Program, coaches, administration, and parents, we would like to invite you to be a major sponsor for the Inaugural Shells Hoopsgiving Basketball Classic, which will be held at Roxana High School from November 22, through November 27, 2021.

This holiday classic tournament will include 12 basketball teams; 7 teams from Riverbend area.

The following schools have committed to play in this tournament:

Marquette

Jerseyville

East-Alton Wood River

Southwestern

Gateway Legacy

Centralia

North Greene

Carbondale

Roxana

Maryville Christian

Bunker Hill

St. Louis Public Schools



A “Shell Pride Sponsor” of this tournament will receive:

T-Shirts will be printed with the name of the Sponsor.

Tournament results reported to the media with the Sponsor name.

Sponsor will receive a commercial spot on our Gametime music station.

Banner with logo printed and displayed in the gym.

Tournament Program printed with Sponsor name and advertisement.

Tournament game passes.

Tournament admission to the VIP Hospitality Room.

Regular Season game passes.

Your sponsorship will help fund officials, feed the players after games, championship trophies, tournament media guide, and other associated costs with running a major basketball tournament.

You can help the school, the team, the young athletes, and the community by helping sponsor this Thanksgiving Basketball Classic. Please consider becoming a major “Shell Pride Basketball Sponsor”.

As you are aware, there are enormous costs involved with hosting a large basketball tournament. We are hoping for a generous commitment to helping sponsor this major event. In turn, you will receive extensive advertising and publicity that will expose you and your business or service to connect and communicate with a significant audience, together with contributing resources to the community and the boys’ basketball team.

If you have a camera-ready ad, you may provide this for publishing. You can submit your ad either hard copy or via e-mail, or we can design an ad for your business.

We look forward to working with you as one of our major “Shell Pride Tournament Sponsors”.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact me at 618.791.2466

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF THE ROXANA SHELLS BOY’S BASKETBALL PROGRAM

Sincerely,

Roxana High School



Thank you so much for your generous donation.

Please make checks payable to: ROXANA HIGH SCHOOL

Please submit donation and advertisement to: Roxana High School 401 Chaffer Avenue Roxana, Illinois 62084 Mark.briggs@rcusd.org .

Roxana High School

Sponsorship Levels

Red Sponsorship: $250

Blue Sponsorship: $500

Gold Sponsorship $1,000

