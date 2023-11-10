ROXANA - Roxana Central Intermediate students had an exciting morning on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, as they were greeted by the high school football.

The younger students wished the high schoolers luck as they prepare to play in the IHSA Class 3A quarterfinal game against Stanford Olympia on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

The Shells have had an impressive season under the leadership of head coach Wade DeVries. Players noted that the support they have received from the Riverbend community has also been a big encouragement throughout the postseason.

“It feels great when all the other schools from around the community are looking at you, supporting you,” said Nick Newton, defensive end. “We have students from other schools coming around to support us, like huge crowds popping out to the games and stuff. Feels great.”

Friday morning’s visit to Central Intermediate seemed like the perfect morale booster as players joked with the younger students and offered high fives. But while they were sweet with the kids, they promised fury on the field. Newton said the team is ready and determined to do well at Saturday’s game.

“I feel like being nervous is a sign of being unprepared. We aren’t nervous. We’re more than prepared to play these guys,” Newton added. “We ain’t done yet.”

