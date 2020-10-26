ROXANA - Sarah Floyd, a senior golfer at Roxana High School, has officially completed 1,000 community service hours. Floyd learned early on that serving the community, volunteering, and giving back was important.

Sarah is a definite Difference Maker in her community. Her family has been involved in many organizations around the Riverbend for years.

“During my freshman year they announced we would need 20 community service hours to graduate," Floyd said. "I told my mom, totally joking, that we were doing 1,000 community service hours by graduation.”

Sarah has served communities in Madison County and St. Louis.

“My mom works for Enterprise and they are big on community service," she said. "We have had the opportunity to volunteer and witness large scale events together. Mom also has been with me, flexing her schedule to help me locally with #mypurposemytime, a program through her company.”

Floyd has also rung Salvation Army bells during Christmas time, gathered school and hurricane supplies, started Mats 4 Homeless, elderly yard clean up, mask donations and so much more. Sarah has done a lot through her church, Wanda United Methodist.

“Sarah continues at a young age to exemplify what it means to have a heart for service, setting the example for both young and old, by showing us what it means to truly make a difference in the community of your fellow man. I continued to be amazed, impressed, inspired by, and proud of Sarah, yet I know that even greater things are in store for her. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.” - Pastor Cary Beckwith said.

The COVID-19 Pandemic didn’t slow Sarah down. She found new ways to help like delivering groceries and medicines to those in the high-risk category and also made masks and donated to local nursing homes and first responders.

Today, she wanted to honor first responders and medical staff in our area by dropping off doughnuts and care packages.

“These people risk their lives for us every day and deserve to be recognized and know the community is thankful for all that they do. Mom mentioned it would put me over my 1,000 hours. I didn’t even realize I was there. It’s excited and really didn’t take much time at all. It was fun and I met a lot of fun people!”

“We are so proud of Sarah regarding her community service accomplishments. Sarah epitomizes our core values of integrity, trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, and kindness. When you think of character attributes such as dedication, commitment, and perseverance, you need to look no further than Ms. Sarah Floyd. She exhibits strong leadership skills and an innate ability to succeed in whatever task she takes on. Her volunteerism has had a significant and positive impact not only on our school and community but on our local region as well.” - Roxana High School Principal Jason Dandurand said.

Sarah, along with her Mom and friend Dalton Baremore were able to drop goodies off to Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and East Alton Police and Fire Departments and numerous medical professionals on the front lines.

“My family has always said that it takes a village. I love my village, my school, my people. After graduation, I don’t know where I am going but I do know that I will always have a home here. Once A Shell, Always A Shell.”

