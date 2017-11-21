Get The Latest News!

EDWARDSVILLE - Roxana's boys basketball team sports an array of youth, but the Shells started in strong fashion Monday night in the Turkey Tip-Off Tourney at Metro East Lutheran, clobbering Dupo 50-37.

Roxana bolted to a 15-14 lead at the end of one, but exploded for 19 points in the second quarter to go up 34-19 at the half. Dupo outscored Roxana 10-8 in the third period, but in the fourth quarter, Roxana and Dupo scored eight points apiece for the final tally of 50-37.

Sophomore Jacob Golenor scored 14 points to lead Roxana, followed by freshman Drew Beckman with nine points. Senior Brayden Davis had seven points and freshman Gavin Huffman finished with six points. Freshman Parris White also hit five points for the Shells.

"We have great kids and it was good to get a game under our belt," said Roxana head boys basketball coach Mark Briggs. "We have four freshmen and our goal is to get a little better every game and be ready for February."

Roxana faces host Metro East Lutheran at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the MELHS Gym in its next tourney matchup.

