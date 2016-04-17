SEE LIVE GAME VIDEO BELOW:

ROXANA - Roxana’s juniors slipped past the seniors 14-6 in the sixth annual Powder Puff Football game Saturday night.

Kim Alexander, one of the coordinators of the game, said the junior class and parents help coordinate the game with her and proceeds from it go toward the Roxana High School after-prom.

Alexander joked there was a little bit of “smack talk” back and forth between the two grade levels.

“We usually use the proceeds for the after-prom,” Alexander said. “It is supervised by the parents and it is a fun place to go after prom.”

Roxana boys coached the girls in the game and were quite interactive with them.

The girls play with flags during the game and are coached by the boys from the sidelines.

“For one class that wins it is the bragging rights for a year and it is a good time for them to get together,” Alexander said. “The boys take a different role than they do any other time. It is a good chance for the girls to get together to play football.”

